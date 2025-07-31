The Defense Ministry says it has punished 93 members of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, including its chief of staff, Adm. Akira Saito, for improperly receiving goods from four domestic shipbuilding companies.
Saito will lose 10% of his salary for a month to take responsibility for the scandal, while the remaining 92 personnel were reprimanded or given warnings.
"We deeply apologize for causing a scandal that has greatly undermined expectations and trust," Saito said at a news conference on Wednesday. "We will create an atmosphere in which members can say wrong things are wrong."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.