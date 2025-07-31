An 87-year-old Japanese woman has been advocating the importance of peace by recounting her harrowing return to Japan from former Manchuria, now northeastern China, through a kamishibai picture story show.

Kyoko Miura heads a civic group based in the city of Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, that is working on passing down stories of World War II to future generations.

Three years ago, she created a kamishibai story about her escape back to Japan as a young girl after the end of the war, during a time of severe food shortages.