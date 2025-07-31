The National Personnel Authority plans to recommend that bonuses paid to national government employees be raised to an equivalent of 4.65 to 4.70 months' salary in 2025, up 0.05 to 0.10 month from the previous year, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The agency also plans to propose that government employees' monthly salaries be hiked by an average of about 3%, the largest increase since 1991, when the average gain was 3.71%.

This will mark the fourth straight year of increase in both salaries and bonuses for government employees amid rising salaries in the private sector.

The agency plans to submit the proposal to parliament and the Cabinet on Aug. 7.

The agency annually surveys private-sector salary levels and compares them with those of government employees. It recommends salary revisions for government employees to eliminate disparities between the public and private sectors.

In 2024, the agency sought to increase the monthly salary by 2.76%, on average — or ¥11,183 — and bonuses by 0.10 month to 4.60 months.