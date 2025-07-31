Coastal regions from Chile to the western U.S. were on edge after a powerful earthquake in Russia’s Far East triggered a tsunami that rippled across the Pacific, though warnings in Hawaii and Japan were downgraded.

Chile, hit by a major earthquake and devastating tsunami in 2010, is implementing coastal evacuation protocols in high-risk areas. Senapred, which is in charge of disaster risk management, declared a red alert Wednesday for tsunamis for municipalities along the continental coastline.

The city of Valparaíso said evacuations will start at noon local time, detailing the areas people will have to leave in an X post. Authorities also ordered evacuations to begin on Easter Island. President Gabriel Boric called on citizens to "stay calm” and follow instructions. In Peru, meanwhile, 65 ports were closed, AFP reported.