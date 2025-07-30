The fighters in military-style uniforms pointed their rifles at the three unarmed men and ordered them out onto a sunny balcony, before barking at them to pause. "One minute. You want to film them?" one of the attackers asked his comrade.

The unfolding horror, which was already being filmed by one gunman on his cellphone, was delayed for a few moments to allow a second fighter to start capturing the events.

"Let's go! Throw yourself over," the gunmen yelled at their victims, members of Syria's minority Druze faith.