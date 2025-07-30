U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the U.S. and China will continue talks over maintaining a tariff truce before it expires in two weeks, and that President Donald Trump will make the final call on any extension.

Bessent, who led the U.S. delegation with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, said in Stockholm that he’ll brief Trump on Wednesday on the remaining issues.

"There’s still a couple of technical details to work out,” Bessent told reporters Tuesday, after two days of meetings with officials from Beijing led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.