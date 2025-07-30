Britain said on Tuesday it would recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes steps to relieve suffering in the Gaza Strip, where starvation is spreading, and reaches a ceasefire in the nearly two-year war with Hamas.

The warning, which drew a harsh Israeli rebuke, came after a hunger monitor said a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding and immediate action is needed to avoid widespread death. Palestinian authorities said more than 60,000 Palestinians were now confirmed killed by Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.

The hunger alert and the new death toll are grim milestones in the current conflict that began in October 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel, sparking an offensive that has flattened much of the enclave and ignited hostilities across the Middle East.