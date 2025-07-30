U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he fell out with Jeffrey Epstein because the convicted sex offender had poached staff from his club's spa, including the woman at the center of an underage sex scandal involving Prince Andrew.

The White House has said previously that Trump threw Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club two decades ago "for being a creep" and U.S. media has reported that they became estranged over a Florida real estate deal.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One while flying home from Scotland, Trump gave some of his most expansive public comments yet about his falling out with Epstein, the wealthy and well-connected financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.