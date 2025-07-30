Compliance violations and misconduct in Japanese entertainment had long been overlooked, with the sector placed on a pedestal and many dismissing issues as just “part of the business.” But a recent wave of scandals involving TV figures may present an opportunity for the industry to make permanent changes.

After a series of major scandals in recent years — beginning for many with the sexual abuse allegations against entertainment mogul Johnny Kitagawa and more recently the “sexual trouble” involving former boy band member Masahiro Nakai and a Fuji TV announcer — the TV industry appears to be growing more sensitive toward issues of harassment and misconduct.

Several major celebrities who were once seen as having permanent star status, including Nakai as well as popular comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto, have been exiled from the industry as victims came forward to speak out about their behavior.