A tsunami warning was issued for the coasts of Hokkaido and Honshu and advisories for Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa on Wednesday morning after a strong earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

Waves of up to 3 meters are anticipated in affected areas, with people strongly urged to move away from coastal areas and rivers for safety.

The first tsunami waves are expected to reach the coast from 10 a.m. in central and eastern Hokkaido, from 10:30 a.m. in western Hokkaido and along Aomori’s Pacific coast and the coasts of Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Waves are then expected to arrive from 11 a.m. in Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, Chiba’s Boso Peninsula and Izu Prefecture, and from 11:30 a.m. in the Ogasawara islands, Shizuoka Prefecture, southern Mie Prefecture, Wakayama and Miyazaki prefectures.

The latest information on anticipated wave heights can be confirmed at the Meterological Agency website. A news conference is currently being held by the Meteorological Agency.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi held a news conference after the tsunami warning was issued, stating, "We are currently confirming whether there is any damage or injuries." He urged residents in the affected areas to evacuate to higher ground or other safe locations.

An emergency response office was set up at the prime minister’s office at 8:37 a.m., NHK reported.

Potential impacts to ports and airports is currently being confirmed.

Wednesday morning’s earthquake occurred at 8:24 a.m. and registered magnitude 8.7, with its epicenter 126 kilometers east southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia at a depth of 18.2 km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake’s magnitude had earlier been reported as 8.0.

Two earlier earthquakes, registering magnitude 7.0 and 7.5, had occurred off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatsky Peninsula on the afternoon of July 20, at around 3:28 p.m and 3:49 p.m. respectively.