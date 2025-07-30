Emperor Naruhito met with Micronesian President Wesley Simina at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

During the 30-minute talks, the emperor voiced sorrow over the loss of numerous lives in the Oceanian island country during World War II, which ended 80 years ago, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Emperor Naruhito also conveyed his gratitude to the president for the cooperation Micronesia has offered to Japan in collecting the remains of the Japanese war dead.

In response, Simina said that he highly evaluates Japan's contributions to world peace in the postwar era.

Emperor Naruhito also thanked Simina for visiting Fukushima Prefecture in March to observe the reconstruction efforts there following the earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku region, including Fukushima, in March 2011.

Simina is visiting Japan to attend the World Exposition in the city of Osaka.