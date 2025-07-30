One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia's sparsely populated Far East on Wednesday, causing tsunami up to 4 meters across the Pacific and sparking evacuations as far away as Hawaii.

The quake struck in the morning off Petropavlovsk on Russia's remote Kamchatka Peninsula and was one of the 10 biggest recorded, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Russian authorities said tsunami hit and flooded the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, while local media said one of between 3-and-4-meters high was recorded in the Elizovsky district of Kamchatka.