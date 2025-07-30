Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te suffered a string of high-profile political setbacks over the past week, wounding his presidency at home and abroad. With a U.S. tariff deadline looming, things could get worse.

Lai’s ability to forge ahead with his domestic agenda was handed a blow Saturday, when an unprecedented recall vote against opposition lawmakers ended in a landslide defeat. Shortly after, it emerged Trump administration officials had rebuffed his request to pass through U.S. soil next month, over fears it could jeopardize trade talks with China.

Adding to the turmoil, Taiwan officials are still racing against a Friday deadline to avert a 32% tariff from the U.S. Failure to secure a tariff on par with neighbors such as Japan could cast further doubt over Lai’s relationship with Taipei’s top military backer.