The United States said Tuesday that it aims to complete a review of its AUKUS security partnership with Britain and Australia by the fall, buying Canberra more time to convince Washington of the pact's importance.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby said Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth has directed his office to lead the review of the deal, which involves the sale of U.S. nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

The review, Colby’s office wrote on the X social media platform, will be a “department-wide process” that will aim to provide a “fact-based and rigorous assessment" of the initiative and its “alignment” with U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach.