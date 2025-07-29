The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday announced the details of the coming-of-age ceremony for Prince Hisahito, son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, on Sept. 6, his 19th birthday.

It will be the first coming-of-age ceremony for a male imperial family member in 40 years, since that of Crown Prince Akishino. Prince Hisahito is second in line to the throne, after his father.

During the ceremony, to be hosted by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Prince Hisahito will receive a crown from Emperor Naruhito's messenger at the Crown Prince's residence on the morning of Sept. 6. Prince Hisahito will then attend the Kakan-no-Gi crown-wearing ritual at the Imperial Palace from 10 a.m., wearing traditional attire for a minor imperial family member.

Prince Hisahito will then change into adult attire and move to the palace's three sanctuaries in a ceremonial carriage, where he will offer prayers.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to greet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the palace in a ritual known as Choken no Gi.

The Cabinet decided Tuesday to grant the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum to Prince Hisahito. He will be awarded the medal from Emperor Naruhito on the day of the coming-of-age ceremony.

On Sept. 8, Prince Hisahito will visit Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in the city of Ise in Mie Prefecture, and the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu, the mythical first emperor, in the city of Kashihara in neighboring Nara Prefecture.

A celebratory luncheon will be held in Tokyo on Sept. 10, with participants including the prime minister and other dignitaries.