Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faces intense pressure within the Liberal Democratic Party to take responsibility for three election defeats by resigning. But he remains at bat following his third strike as the head of the LDP — the party’s July 20 Upper House election loss.

Ishiba’s first strike came after becoming LDP president in September last year, when he led the party to a Lower House election a month later in which it lost its majority. The second strike came when the LDP was dealt a huge blow in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in June, during which it lost nine seats and was relegated to becoming the second-largest party in the assembly, behind Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First).

In a meeting with party executives and angry LDP lawmakers on Monday, Ishiba resisted calls for him to resign, saying he would stay on as party president and prime minister in order to prevent a political vacuum from forming.

“It’s important that public opinion and our party's views are aligned,” Ishiba said, adding that an appropriate decision on his future would be made with these and other factors in mind.

Recent media polls suggest that the public is not as anxious as many in the LDP to see Ishiba resign over the electoral losses, which past party presidents have often done. The LDP is also expected to complete its own evaluation of the Upper House results, and why it lost, by mid-August. Ishiba is likely to wait until the party’s conclusions are official before formally deciding his future.

Ishiba says that his insistence on remaining, at least for now, is also due to specific policy issues.

On Tuesday, he told reporters that he wanted to make sure the 15% tariff deal with the U.S. is implemented. He said it was vital to examine the impact of the agreement on the roughly 4,300 domestic items covered by it.

Another reason Ishiba isn’t bowing to pressure to resign is a busy August schedule. He’ll likely attend events related to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, such as memorial services for victims of atomic bombings in Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and Nagasaki on Aug. 9, as well as a ceremony commemorating Japan’s war dead on Aug. 15. The Bon summer holidays follow soon after, and then Ishiba will welcome African leaders to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development that takes place from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22.

Once August ends, any push for a leadership change becomes tricky as the political world prepares for the opening of the autumn session of parliament. The timeline is sure to be on the minds of LDP members seeking to oust Ishiba as quickly as possible.

These include Sanae Takaichi, a former economic security minister and a conservative, and Toshimitsu Motegi, a veteran leader and a former party secretary-general. Both are trying to boost their standings within the party and among the public by criticizing Ishiba, who is in no hurry to let either of his rivals take over.

While many LDP members agree Ishiba needs to go, the party — still reeling from the three election losses — has not rallied around a single rival candidate due to its own internal divisions.

To win an LDP presidential election, a candidate needs to win a majority of votes from party parliamentarians and local chapters in the first round, or in a runoff between the top two first-round finishers.

Yet even if an Ishiba rival manages to rally enough supporters to win the LDP presidency, the prime minister job is not guaranteed due to the party’s lack of any parliamentary majority. Anyone replacing Ishiba would have to secure votes from at least one of the main opposition parties to become prime minister.

For that to happen, LDP executives and opposition parties would first need to hammer out a deal right after a presidential election takes place. That could prove difficult to do quickly before the start of the autumn session of parliament, and would risk internal dissent within the LDP as well as create political problems for an opposition party leader who must convince members to vote for an LDP candidate to become prime minister rather than one of their own.

Many want to see Ishiba strike out, but replacing him may not guarantee a more stable LDP or a more stable political situation.

