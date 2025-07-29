Japan and NATO plan to launch a defense equipment and industrial dialogue, Tokyo's first dedicated ambassador to the political and military alliance has said, as the increasingly close partners seek to boost interoperability and develop “more robust” defense supply chains.

The talks, to be held at NATO headquarters in Brussels in the near future, aim to explore new areas of cooperation and facilitate coordination between the Japanese and European defense and security industries, Ambassador Osamu Izawa told The Japan Times in a recent exclusive interview.

“The meetings will focus on sharing information about future technology and equipment needs between Japan and NATO,” Izawa said, noting that it will initially only involve government officials from each side as the partners study each other’s defense markets and industrial and technological capabilities while looking for areas of common interest.