Japan has unveiled its first guidelines aimed at bolstering its defenses in outer space, a move that comes as China and Russia have been developing “killer satellites” intended to destroy or damage rivals’ space assets.

The new space domain defense guidelines unveiled by the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Monday outline plans to protect Japanese satellites, while promoting cooperation between the public and private sectors on cutting-edge tech.

The new guidelines are intended to clarify the Defense Ministry’s views on which high-tech areas are most in need of investment from the private sector.