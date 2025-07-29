Japan is still considering deployment locations for its longer-range standoff missiles, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday, with the weapons planned to be stationed by the end of next March.

“Regarding the upgraded ground-launched Type-12 anti-ship missiles, we plan to deploy them starting in fiscal 2025,” Nakatani told a news conference. “However, the specific deployment locations are still under consideration and have not yet been decided.”

Nakatani’s remarks come after local media, citing unidentified government sources, reported that his ministry is finalizing a plan to deploy the missiles to the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture.