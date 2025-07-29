The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it will implement a large-scale organizational reform on Friday, including the establishment of an economic security division under the Economic Affairs Bureau.

Through the new division, the ministry aims to better respond to issues related to economic security, such as the strengthening of supply chains for key minerals amid heightening U.S.-China tensions.

Currently, the economic security policy office under the Foreign Policy Bureau's National Security Policy Division is in charge of economic security-related affairs.