A team of researchers at Yamagata University announced on Monday the discovery of 248 new Nazca Line geoglyphs in Peru.

The geoglyphs, which include drawings of humans, birds and llamas, were drawn along footpaths used by people in ancient times, with each path depicting a different theme, the research team said.

In cooperation with IBM, the team identified the geoglyphs through field surveys conducted from 2023 to 2024 on sites selected from aerial photographs using artificial intelligence technology.

Many of the geoglyphs measure around 10 meters in length. While one path features continuous images of priests holding human heads, or heads alone, another shows multiple depictions of llamas.

The research team, which began work on the World Heritage drawings in 2004, has now identified a total of 893 geoglyphs.

"The Nazca Line geoglyphs are not an independent artwork, but through various combinations and arrangements, they seem to play a role as media for conveying the faith and memories of that time," said Masato Sakai, a professor at the university who leads the research team.

Photos of some of the geoglyphs will be displayed at the Peru Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka Expo until the event closes on Oct. 13.