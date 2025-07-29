Restaurants, manufacturers and retailers in Japan are taking new measures to reduce food waste, including using leftovers to generate electricity.

Akindo Sushiro, which runs conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro, and five other major restaurant operators have launched a project to produce methane gas from leftovers and food scraps as fuel for power generation.

Under the project, JFE Engineering is in charge of power generation and distribution, while the electricity can be purchased for a low price by participating companies, also including Royal Holdings, which operates Royal Host restaurants, and Duskin, the operator of the Mister Donut stores.