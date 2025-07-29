About 80% of high school students in Japan are interested in wages and labor systems, according to the results of a questionnaire survey released by the labor ministry on Tuesday.

The results were included in the 2025 white paper on health, labor and welfare, which features education on social security and labor laws.

"The more education students receive, the greater their interest and understanding," the ministry said in the paper, which was presented at the day's cabinet meeting.

The ministry analyzed valid responses from 3,000 individuals who took part in the online survey conducted in January.

With multiple answers allowed, 80.0% of respondents expressed interest in wage rules, followed by working hour rules, at 79.5%. Medical service systems were selected by 63.6%, and pension systems by 58.3%. Nursing care systems were cited by only 43.3%.

The white paper cites civics classes as good opportunities for high school students to learn about social security systems. It also highlights efforts to promote vocational awareness during school by dispatching employees from Hello Work public job placement offices to universities and high schools.