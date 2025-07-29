Behind a car repair business on a nondescript Thai street are the cherished pets of a rising TikTok animal influencer: two lions and a 200-kilogram lion-tiger hybrid called "Big George."

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, and Tharnuwarht Plengkemratch is an enthusiastic advocate, posting updates on his feline companions to nearly 3 million followers.

"They're playful and affectionate, just like dogs or cats," he said from inside their cage complex at his home in the northern city of Chiang Mai.