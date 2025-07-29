North Korea said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump must accept that Pyongyang is a nuclear power and that continuing to pursue a policy of denuclearization would prevent any new meeting between the two countries' leaders.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, conceded in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency that the personal relationship between Kim and Trump "is not bad.”

“However, if the personal relations between the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. are to serve the purpose of denuclearization, it can be interpreted as nothing but a mockery of the other party,” she said, using the acronym for North Korea’s formal name.