A ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand came into effect at midnight on Monday, hours after they agreed to halt their deadliest conflict in more than a decade following five days of intense fighting that displaced over 300,000 people.

After efforts by Malaysia, chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, the United States and China to bring both sides to the table, the two countries' leaders agreed during talks in Putrajaya to end hostilities, resume direct communications and create a mechanism to implement the ceasefire.

"This is a vital first step toward de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier told a press conference, flanked by the Thai and Cambodian leaders, following more than two hours of talks at his residence in Putrajaya, Malaysia.