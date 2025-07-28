More than 600 malnourished children have died in northern Nigeria in six months after failing to receive proper care as foreign aid dries up, a medical charity has said.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said northern Nigeria, which already is struggling with insurgency and banditry, is "currently facing an alarming malnutrition crisis."

In the first half of 2025, its teams treated nearly 70,000 children for malnutrition in Katsina state, nearly 10,000 of whom had to be hospitalized.