Israel increased aid distribution to the Gaza Strip over the weekend in an effort to defuse a growing international outcry over hunger convulsing the shattered Palestinian enclave.

The relief came after ceasefire talks faltered last week. Israel and the U.S. accused Hamas of stonewalling and hinted that a further escalation in the more-than-21-month-old war could follow.

But as warnings around the crisis spiraled, Israel Defense Forces on Sunday suspended some military operations against Hamas to facilitate the movement of U.N. relief convoys, and restored electricity supplies to a desalination plant in Gaza for the first time since March.