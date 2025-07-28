The uproar over disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could undermine public trust in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Republican hopes of retaining control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, two U.S. lawmakers said on Sunday.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who want the House of Representatives to vote on their bipartisan resolution requiring full release of the government's Epstein files, said the lack of transparency is reinforcing public perceptions that the rich and powerful live beyond the reach of the judicial system.

"This is going to hurt Republicans in the midterms. The voters will be apathetic if we don't hold the rich and powerful accountable," Massie, a hard-line conservative from Kentucky, told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.