The seizure of one of the largest known mercury shipments in history, moving from mines in Mexico to illegal Amazon gold mining zones, exposes the wide use of the toxic metal in the rain forest, according to authorities.

Peru's customs agency, SUNAT, found 4 metric tons of illegal mercury in Lima's port district of Callao, according to a report by the nonprofit Environmental Investigations Agency (EIA).

"This SUNAT intervention has prevented this chemical from having a serious impact on people's health and the environment, as can be seen in several areas of the country devastated by the illegal use of mercury and illicit activities," SUNAT said in a statement.