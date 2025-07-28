Three people were killed and several others injured when a regional passenger train derailed in a wooded area in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said.
About 100 passengers were aboard the train, when the accident occurred at around 6:10 p.m. near the town of Riedlingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg state.
Police, when contacted, initially said four people had been killed before correcting their statement to three victims.
