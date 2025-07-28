Inconsistencies have emerged in the decisions of Japan's regional health and welfare bureaus on whether to approve regenerative medicine plans compiled by medical institutions before the commencement of treatment, according to informed sources.
In one case, a regenerative medicine program was approved immediately by a regional health and welfare bureau but the same treatment plan was rejected by a different bureau.
The health ministry says, however, that it uses a common manual for approving such treatment plans.
