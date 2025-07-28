Feral goats in the village of Higashi’s Takae district in northern Okinawa Prefecture were designated by the Okinawa Prefectural Government in 2023 as an invasive species that urgently needs to be controlled.

Wild goats are causing damage to crops in the village, as well as on Iriomote Island, and there are concerns that they could negatively impact the forest ecosystems harboring rare animals and plants.

The village and prefectural authorities are working to catch the goats and prevent the spread of the invasive species.