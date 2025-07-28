Central government workers are likely to get a monthly pay hike of at least 3%, the biggest increase in 34 years, sources said Monday.

The National Personnel Authority, which makes recommendations for wage changes for national public servants, has found it necessary to raise their salaries by 3% or more to bridge the wage gap with private-sector workers, who have been enjoying robust pay increases amid labor shortages, people familiar with the matter said.

Bonus payments are likely to be raised as well, marking simultaneous hikes in monthly salaries and bonuses for a fourth year in a row, they added.

The authority, which is expected to make this year's recommendation next month, expanded the scope of its survey to compare wages between employees at central government agencies and private companies. The upcoming proposal will reflect this move's wage-increasing effects.

Last year, the authority called for raising monthly salaries by 2.76% and bonuses by 0.1 month's salary.