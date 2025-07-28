The government has adopted a basic policy to start a new residency qualification system for accepting human resources from overseas in April 2027, in a bid to secure foreign talent.

In line with the move, the current technical intern training system will be abolished. The industry sectors to be covered by the new regime, called the "employment for skill development" system, will be unified with those under the specified skills system intended for highly skilled workers that was launched in 2019.

The aim is to systematically develop foreign human resources and ensure they stay in Japanese workplaces for the long term. The government plans to promote a related ministerial ordinance in summer.