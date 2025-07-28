The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) on Sunday corrected its announcement that three drones were found flying over Kyushu Electric Power's Genkai nuclear plant in Saga Prefecture around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The corrected announcement stated that three lights that appeared to be drones were spotted at the time. It cannot be said with certainty that they were drones, NRA officials said.

According to the NRA, no drones or flying objects have been found on or around the plant's grounds following the incident. There have also been no abnormalities at the plant, such as a leak of nuclear materials.

Local police and Kyushu Electric are investigating the incident.