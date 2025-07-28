Police have arrested a 24-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of murdering a woman at a house in the city of Imari, Saga Prefecture.

In the incident, which occurred on Saturday, 40-year-old Japanese language instructor Maiko Mukumoto, a resident of the house, and her mother were stabbed with a knife-like object. The incident left Mukumoto dead and the mother, who is in her 70s, injured.

Suspect Dam Duy Khang, who is working in Japan under the foreign technical intern training program, was arrested on Sunday. He told the police that he does not want to say anything.