The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has thrown cold water on the chances of rapprochement with Seoul in the regime’s first response to peace overtures by new South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

“We clarify once again the official stand that no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither the reason to meet nor the issue to be discussed with the ROK,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, referring to the South by the abbreviation of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

South Korea’s Lee, who took office less than two months ago, pledged in his inauguration speech to “deter nuclear threats and military provocations while keeping open channels of dialogue to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.”