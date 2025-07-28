Thousands of Malaysians rallied in the nation’s capital over the weekend demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over alleged unfulfilled promises and recent controversies surrounding his administration.

The protesters — numbering about 18,000, the New Straits Times reported — gathered around Kuala Lumpur’s iconic independence square in the rain on Saturday. The event was the first major rally targeting Anwar since he took office in 2022, and the only mass protest since 2018.

Mahathir Mohamad, the 100-year-old former prime minister who was in office in 2018, headlined Saturday’s rally, where he questioned Anwar’s legitimacy, while pointing out that his government was made of a loosely cobbled alliance following inconclusive elections three years ago.