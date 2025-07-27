Russia said on Sunday a major annual navy parade had been canceled for "security reasons", without specifying the threat or concern.
"It has to do with the general situation. Security reasons are of utmost importance," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian news agencies.
The parade was meant to be the highlight of Russia's Navy Day, which falls on the last Sunday of July each year and honors the country's sailors.
