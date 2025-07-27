U.S. President Donald Trump kept a low profile on his Scottish golf course on Saturday, ahead of meetings with top British and European leaders, as questions swirled at home about his ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump arrived on Friday on a visit that has triggered protests in Scotland, with hundreds lining the streets of the capital Edinburgh waving placards saying: "NOT MY PRESIDENT."

The U.S. leader told reporters on arrival that he would visit his two golf properties in Scotland — one in Turnberry on the west coast where he is playing on Saturday and the other near Aberdeen on the country's eastern coast.