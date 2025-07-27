Israel declared a "tactical pause" in fighting in parts of Gaza on Sunday and said it would allow the U.N. and aid agencies to open secure land routes to tackle a deepening hunger crisis.
The military also said it had begun air-dropping food into the territory and angrily rejected allegations it was using starvation as a weapon against Palestinian civilians.
In a statement, the army said it coordinated its decisions with the U.N. and international organizations to "increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip."
