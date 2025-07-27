At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan on Saturday, with police saying it appeared to be a random attack.
A 42-year-old male suspect was in custody, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told a news conference.
"Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea said of the attack in Traverse City, Michigan.
