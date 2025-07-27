The number of migrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reached record numbers in June and a vast majority do not have criminal records, according to analysis of official data.
Private prison corporations, running the United States' already-huge and expanding detention system, are set to benefit from the Trump administration's unprecedented deportation drive, data shows.
A record 60,254 people were held in ICE facilities last month, up from 40,500 in January before Trump took office.
