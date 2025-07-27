Three drones were seen flying over Kyushu Electric Power's Genkai nuclear plant in Saga Prefecture around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the plant operator and the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA).

Kyushu Electric reported the incident to the NRA as a case that could affect the plant's operations. No abnormalities, such as a leak of nuclear materials, have not been detected at the plant.

The drones later disappeared from above the Genkai plant, and they were not found on the grounds of the plant. Kyushu Electric is investigating the incident.

At the Genkai plant, the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors are in the decommissioning process, while the No. 3 reactor is in operation. The No. 4 unit is scheduled to undergo routine checkups from Sunday.