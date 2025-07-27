Thailand said late Saturday it agrees in principle to entering a ceasefire with Cambodia and beginning a "bilateral dialogue" aimed at ending the nations' deadliest fighting in more than a decade.

The Southeast Asian neighbors exchanged heavy artillery fire for a third straight day Saturday, as a border conflict that has killed at least 33 people and displaced more than 150,000 from their homes spread across the frontier.

"Thailand agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place," the foreign ministry said in a statement on X.