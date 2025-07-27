Taiwan’s opposition will keep its legislative majority in a blow to President Lai Ching-te’s Democratic Progressive Party, with voters overwhelmingly rejecting an attempt to recall 24 Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers.

Voters in every targeted constituency rebuffed the recall effort, according to Central Election Commission data as of 8:45 p.m., with the KMT and its allies retaining their combined legislative majority. The DPP said it will learn from the result.

The recall election was unprecedented in scale, targeting almost a quarter of lawmakers, and was started by civil groups who claimed the KMT was working with China and jeopardizing national security, which it denies. The failed recall campaign could mean further bitter battles over everything from the budget and defense to the appointment of judges.