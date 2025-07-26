The U.S. Justice Department's deputy chief conducted a second day of questioning Friday with Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned accomplice of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose infamous case has created a political firestorm for President Donald Trump.

Todd Blanche, who is also Trump's former personal attorney, has so far declined to say what he discussed with Maxwell in the highly unusual meetings between a convicted felon and a top DOJ official.

Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, said Friday afternoon that she was asked about "everything" and "answered every single question" during the second day of questioning at a courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida.