Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's future is uncertain but an unlikely campaign for him to stay was growing online this week, including from people who are his natural political opponents.

The life raft has emerged since Upper House elections on Sunday deprived Ishiba's coalition of a majority, months after it suffered a similar disaster in the lower chamber.

Despite Ishiba, 68, insisting that he has not discussed his resignation with members of his Liberal Democratic Party, multiple reports say that it is just a matter of time.