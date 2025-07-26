A send-off event was held at the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi on Friday for 11 assistant language teachers and three international exchange coordinators who will be dispatched from India to Japan.

This marks the first regular dispatch of assistant language teachers from India under the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program, a government initiative to promote international exchanges at the regional level. Only a few such personnel from India have participated in the program until now.

The assistant teachers and coordinators will engage in English education and international exchange activities at schools and municipal offices in 11 prefectures across Japan for three years.

Srishti Taneja, 24, will teach at elementary and junior high schools in the northern city of Otaru, Hokkaido. "I have received precious lessons and experiences from Japan and its people," she said in fluent Japanese. "Now, it is my turn to give back. I will do my best to support children in Japan."

The start of the regular dispatch program is "a great step forward in grassroots exchanges between Japan and India and essential to further strengthen bilateral relations," Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono said.